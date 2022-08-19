UrduPoint.com

Sino-Pak Future Communication Over CPEC To Be Closer, Smoother: Wang Wenbin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Sino-Pak future communication over CPEC to be closer, smoother: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the future communication between China and Pakistan over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be even closer and smoother and construction of the flagship project would achieve greatest results.

"China understands the efforts of the Pakistanis side dedicated to integrating resources integrating efficiency and adjusting institutions. We believe that future communications will be even closer and smoother and CPEC building will achieve greatest results," Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing while commenting on media reports about abolition of CPEC Authority.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as per media reports, approved, in principle, to abolish the CPEC Authority to help fast track the implementation of the multi-billion-dollar project.

The spokesperson said that China had taken relevant information.

"For long time, China and Pakistan have maintained close full and friendly communication over CPEC building," he added.

He said that thanks to joint efforts, CPEC cooperation had yielded fruitful and substantive outcomes.

It may be mentioned here that China has acknowledged efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to further promote Pak-China relations and expedite construction and implementation of the CPEC projects.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson in a latest statement this week appreciated the prime minister for his words uttered on multiple occasions on Pak-China relations and the CPEC building.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke highly of Pak-China relations and CPEC on multiple occasions and he is very committed to the practical cooperation between the two countries," he added.

