Sinopec creates record by drilling 8,725 meters deep oil, gas field

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) announced that its Shunbei oil and gas field created a record for the deepest onshore directional well drilling in Asia, with a depth of 8,725 meters, Science and Technology Daily reported recently.

The oil and gas field is located between Aksu and Korla regions in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Its reservoir has an average depth of more than 8,000 meters and is considered to be the deepest onshore oil and gas field in Asia.

In order to maintain drilling accuracy, researchers of the Shunbei oil and gas field have been engaged in ultra-deep well drilling technology, including tool development and precise control of borehole trajectory.

The ultra-deep drilling technology has been used in almost 40 wells with a depth of more than 8,000 meters in the Shunbei oil and gas field, indicating that China has mastered the world-class technology.

By June 30, the accumulative output of crude oil in the Shunbei oil and gas field has exceeded 2 million tonnes, with 2,774 tonnes daily crude oil output and 964,300 square meters daily gas output.