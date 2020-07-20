UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sinopec Creates Record By Drilling 8,725 Meters Deep Oil, Gas Field

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

Sinopec creates record by drilling 8,725 meters deep oil, gas field

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) announced that its Shunbei oil and gas field created a record for the deepest onshore directional well drilling in Asia, with a depth of 8,725 meters, Science and Technology Daily reported recently.

The oil and gas field is located between Aksu and Korla regions in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Its reservoir has an average depth of more than 8,000 meters and is considered to be the deepest onshore oil and gas field in Asia.

In order to maintain drilling accuracy, researchers of the Shunbei oil and gas field have been engaged in ultra-deep well drilling technology, including tool development and precise control of borehole trajectory.

The ultra-deep drilling technology has been used in almost 40 wells with a depth of more than 8,000 meters in the Shunbei oil and gas field, indicating that China has mastered the world-class technology.

By June 30, the accumulative output of crude oil in the Shunbei oil and gas field has exceeded 2 million tonnes, with 2,774 tonnes daily crude oil output and 964,300 square meters daily gas output.

Related Topics

Technology China Oil Korla Aksu June Gas Asia Million

Recent Stories

Electricity tariff should not be increased for Kar ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Cricket Team’s practice for upcoming En ..

13 minutes ago

As China counts down to its own Mars mission, I am ..

30 minutes ago

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; is a turning point in era o ..

30 minutes ago

Update on Amir and Shoaib travel plans

33 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates UAE on Success ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.