Sinosure Scales Up Financial Support For Green Industries

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Sinosure scales up financial support for green industries

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure) has stepped up support for the country's green industries by providing more export credit insurance, the company said.

Since the start of 2021, the company has insured over 150 green projects, with the sum insured reaching around 7.7 billion U.S. dollars.

Sinosure has also strengthened its financial support to green projects under the Belt and Road Initiative and helped domestic companies explore overseas green and low-carbon markets.

Take the photovoltaic industry as an example.

Sinosure has helped facilitate the export of photovoltaic products worth over 130 billion U.S. Dollars from 286 companies since 2005.

Looking to the future, Sinosure will continue to explore green finance innovation, promote the integration of green finance and green industries, increase support for green industries and green projects, and give better play to the role of export credit insurance, the company said.

Sinosure is a state-funded insurance company established to promote China's foreign trade and international economic cooperation.

