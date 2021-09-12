UrduPoint.com

Sinovac Launches Clinical Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine On Children, Teenagers In South Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech on Sunday launched the Phase III clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine on a group of children and teenagers between six months and 17 years old in South Africa.

The study, carried out in collaboration with South African company Numolux Group, has enrolled approximately 2,000 participants in the country, who will receive two doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine or a placebo, 28 days apart. The efficacy assessment will be based on relevant indicators.

Numolux CEO Hilton Klein said that there are roughly 24 million children and teenagers in South Africa, and that if the vaccine made by Sinovac is approved for use on them, it will help the country reach herd immunity more quickly.

