Siraj bags six as India dismiss Sri Lanka for 50 in Asia Cup final

Colombo, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj claimed six wickets, including four in one over, as India skittled Sri Lanka out for a paltry 50 in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

Sri Lanka were bowled out in 15.2 overs after they elected to bat first in Colombo, but Siraj wreaked havoc with figures of 6-21.

The miserably low total left a nearly packed house disappointed in the title clash of the 50-over tournament, a precursor to the ODI World Cup in India starting in October.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah struck first with the wicket of Kusal Perera, caught behind for a duck in the first over.

Siraj soon took over. He got Pathum Nissanka for two and then struck on successive balls to send back Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) and Charith Asalanka (0), but a hat-trick was averted.

Dhananjaya de Silva hit a boundary but Siraj had him caught behind with the next ball, much to the delight of the Indian fans.

Siraj got his fifth with the wicket of Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, equalling an ODI record for a bowler's fastest five-wicket haul from his first 16 balls of the match.

Kusal Mendis hit three boundaries before becoming Siraj's sixth wicket, although Sri Lanka avoided the lowest-ever ODI total of 35 by Zimbabwe.

After Virat Kohli's overthrow went for a boundary, and six runs more to the total, Sri Lanka pushed past their lowest ODI total of 43 scored against South Africa in 2012.

Hardik Pandya took three wickets to wrap up the innings in just 90 minutes of play.

Mendis' 17 and an unbeaten 13 by Dushan Hemantha were the only double-digit scores in an innings that featured five ducks.

