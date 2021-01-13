Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un slammed authorities in Seoul over statements that they had seen signs of a possible military parade in Pyongyang at the weekend, the North's state media reported Wednesday.

"The southerners are a truly weird group hard to understand," Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central news Agency.

"They are the idiot and top the world's list in misbehaviour."