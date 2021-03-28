Sitting AJK regime fulfilled all pre-election commitments to ameliorate life-style of common man: Farooq Haider

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 28 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir (Pakistan Point news - 28th Mar, 2021 ) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan asserted on Sunday that his government had fulfilled its pre-election commitments made with the people of the state.

At the same time he expressed his resolve to return victorious in the coming general elections in the state due to, what he called, tremendous developmental work completed for the socio economic well being of the people of the state.

Talking to a peoples representative delegation of Hajeera at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis , he said the AJK government had projected development funds equally in all the Constituencies of the state irrespective of any political affiliations for the welfare of the people.

He said the government had introduced reforms in all the departments and improved the infrastructure and special emphasis was given for the provision of health, education and commission sectors to drop the fruits of development at the door steps of the common man.

Haider said due funds were also spent for uplift of Hijeera that led to the completion of mega developmental projects in the area. "It has no example in the past history of the progress of the remote and far flung areas of Azad Jammu Kashmir – besides the urban zone", he added.

Farooq Haider said that National Testing Service (NTS) system was implemented for transparent selection on merit to indicut eligible and talented persons to fulfill the vacant positions in various state functionaries. He further said that the talented candidates belonging to poor families were appointed to higher posts through PSC.

The delegation paid glowing tributes for tremendous developmental work completed by the government under the leadership of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan.

The delegation expressed the hope that on the outstanding performance of the incumbent AJK government Farooq Haider will return to power again and will complete the remaining development projects of the mass public welfare.

APP / AHR.