Situation At Ukrainian Nuclear Plant 'secured': Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Situation at Ukrainian nuclear plant 'secured': authorities

Kyiv, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Ukrainian authorities said the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was now secured, after a fire broke out Friday when the station came under fire from invading Russian forces.

"The director of the plant said that the nuclear safety is now guaranteed. According to those responsible for the plant, a training building and a laboratory were affected by the fire," Oleksandr Starukh, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on Facebook.

>