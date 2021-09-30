Six Argentina players breach Covid rules, ruled out of Wallabies clash - Sanzaar

(@FahadShabbir)

Brisbane, Australia, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Six Argentina players and two staff were Thursday ruled out of their Rugby Championship clash with Australia after breaching health orders with an unauthorised trip into New South Wales from Queensland state.

"This travel across the state border is a direct breach of the present Queensland government health orders and Sanzaar's Rugby Championship tournament biosecurity plan," the governing body said in a statement.

"This group are now ineligible to participate further in the Rugby Championship."