Six Burkina troops killed in roadside bomb attack

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Six Burkina Faso soldiers were killed Friday when their vehicle was hit by a roadside explosive in a northern province, security sources said, in the latest attack on the country's armed forces.

No group claimed immediate responsibility for the bomb.

"A homemade bomb killed six soldiers and inured another" during a patrol in a wildlife reserve in Soum province, the army said in a statement.

Earlier, the number of dead had been put at five.

A military sweep of the area was begun following the attack, the military added.

"Reinforcements were sent to the zone to clear the area while the wounded were evacuated," a military source said.

A wave of attacks at December killed 35 civilians, mostly women, and dozens of soldiers in an assault on a military base and a town in the north of the country.