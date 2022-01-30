UrduPoint.com

Six-car Las Vegas Pile-up Kills Nine

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Nine people died in Las Vegas when a car sped through a red light and smashed into five other vehicles, police said Saturday.

One other person was in critical condition in hospital after the pile-up in the casino city in the western US state of Nevada.

"We have not seen a mass-casualty traffic collision like this before," said North Las Vegas Police Department public information officer Alexander Cuevas.

At about 3 pm, a Dodge Challenger ran a red light at an intersection, moving at "a high rate of speed," Cuevas told a press conference.

It then "struck multiple vehicles, causing a chaotic event," he added, saying the smash involved six vehicles and 15 people.

Nine people died, ranging in age from "young juveniles to middle-aged adults," while one person was still in a critical condition in hospital.

Both people inside the Challenger were among those killed.

Speaking at the same press conference, North Las Vegas councilwoman Pamela Goynes Brown decried what she called a "careless, senseless act."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

