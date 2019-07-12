UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Children, Four Adults Die In Russia Car Accident

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

Six children, four adults die in Russia car accident

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Six children were among 10 people killed when an all-terrain vehicle capsized while crossing a remote Siberian river, authorities said Friday.

Apparently members of two families, they are thought to have drowned in the Siberian region of Tyva bordering Mongolia, the head of the region said.

"Ten people died as they attempted to cross the Shui river in their UAZ-469," Sholban Kara-ool said in a post on Facebook, referring to an offroad light utility vehicle that seats up to seven people.

In a separate statement, investigators said locals found ten bodies in a vehicle that appeared to have capsized in the water.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes serious incidents, said it has opened a criminal probe into a possible violation of traffic safety rules.

Road accidents are common in Russia, where many people ignore traffic rules.

Related Topics

Water Russia Facebook Vehicle Died Traffic Mongolia Criminals Post

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif tried to bribe and threaten me: Judge ..

28 minutes ago

Cricket World Cup 2019: More Pakistanis believe th ..

37 minutes ago

Damascus Museum Restoration Team Start Work on Bas ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan Housing Scheme an initiative to provide s ..

47 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) decides to remove Arsha ..

47 minutes ago

Malala is Pride of Pakistan; says Chief Minister P ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.