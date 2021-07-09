Six Colombians in Haiti plot appear to be ex-military: defense minister

Bogota, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :At least six members of the hit squad that assassinated Haiti's president at his home appear to be Colombian ex-soldiers, Defense Minister Diego Molano said Thursday.

"The initial information indicates that they are Colombian citizens, retired members of the national army," Molano said in a video sent to news media.

He said he ordered the army and Colombian police to help in the investigation of the case.