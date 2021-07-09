Six Colombians In Haiti Plot Appear To Be Ex-military: Defense Minister
Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:20 AM
Bogota, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :At least six members of the hit squad that assassinated Haiti's president at his home appear to be Colombian ex-soldiers, Defense Minister Diego Molano said Thursday.
"The initial information indicates that they are Colombian citizens, retired members of the national army," Molano said in a video sent to news media.
He said he ordered the army and Colombian police to help in the investigation of the case.