Six countries urge EU to continue Afghan deportations

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Six EU countries have called on the European Commission not to halt the deportation of Afghan migrants despite an accelerating Taliban advance, officials said on Tuesday.

The governments of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, and the Netherlands wrote to the EU's executive arm saying they should be allowed to send Afghan migrants back if their asylum bids fail.

Afghanistan urged the EU in July to cease forced deportations of Afghan migrants for three months as security forces battle the Taliban offensive ahead of the full US military pullout from Afghanistan on August 31.

"In a letter I have asked the Commission, together with Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark and Greece, to continue to guarantee the forced return of certain Afghans," Belgian asylum and migration minister Sammy Mahdi said.