UrduPoint.com

Six Countries Urge EU To Continue Afghan Deportations

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Six countries urge EU to continue Afghan deportations

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Six EU countries have called on the European Commission not to halt the deportation of Afghan migrants despite an accelerating Taliban advance, officials said on Tuesday.

The governments of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, and the Netherlands wrote to the EU's executive arm saying they should be allowed to send Afghan migrants back if their asylum bids fail.

Afghanistan urged the EU in July to cease forced deportations of Afghan migrants for three months as security forces battle the Taliban offensive ahead of the full US military pullout from Afghanistan on August 31.

"In a letter I have asked the Commission, together with Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark and Greece, to continue to guarantee the forced return of certain Afghans," Belgian asylum and migration minister Sammy Mahdi said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Germany Austria Belgium Netherlands Greece Denmark July August From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

39 minutes ago
 Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute ..

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute region&#039;s project leaders

52 minutes ago
 59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

52 minutes ago
 UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic l ..

UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic leaders on Hijri New Year

53 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

1 hour ago
 Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.