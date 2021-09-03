Six Cubans reach US shore in fishing boat

Miami, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Six Cuban migrants arrived on the Florida coast in a fishing boat Thursday, days after almost 30 others took a similar route, authorities said.

"Six Cuban migrants were taken into Federal custody after they made landfall on a homemade vessel near Sombrero Beach," near Marathon in the Florida Keys, Miami sector Border Patrol chief Thomas Martin said on Twitter.

The five men and one woman originally from the city of Matanzas, in northern Cuba, a Border Patrol spokesperson told the Miami Herald.

US authorities had already detained 27 Cubans in the last week: 14 who arrived Friday on Key Largo, and 13 who arrived in Key West on Tuesday.

And on Saturday, the Coast Guard rescued a Cuban near Biscayne Key who was aboard a makeshift raft.

The man said he had been adrift for 10 days and that three people who were traveling with him had died during the journey from Cuba, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

US authorities say they have noted an increase in migration from Cuba by sea in recent months.

Between October 2020 and September 2021, the Coast Guard detained about 700 Cuban migrants on their way to Florida. In the same period last year, it detained 49 people.

On July 11, scores of demonstrations erupted across Cuba triggered by economic strife, medical and food shortages and anger at the regime.

Cuba is one of the world's few remaining Communist, one-party states.