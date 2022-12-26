UrduPoint.com

Six Dead, 19 Missing In Philippine Floods

Published December 26, 2022

MANILA, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :At least six people have died and 19 others are missing, as heavy rain and flooding triggered by the shear line have been seen in many regions in the Philippines over the weekend, the government said on Monday.

In a report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said two died in the Bicol region on the main Luzon island, while four died in northern Mindanao in the southern Philippines.

For the missing people, the agency said 10 were in the Bicol region. Three others were reported injured.

The agency said the flooding affected over 100,000 people in five regions, mainly in the central and southern Philippines.

Nearly 45,000 evacuated people spent Christmas holidays in at least 27 government shelters while the rest stayed with relatives.

The NDRRMC added that almost 50 houses were either totally or partially damaged by heavy rain and flooding. The floods also rendered at least 14 roads impassable.

On Monday, the state weather bureau warned that the shear line will bring "moderate to heavy rains with, at times, intense rains over central and southern Philippines.""Flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely," the weather bureau warned, urging the public and government agencies "to take all necessary measures to protect life and property."

