Six Dead After Cyclone Batsirai Hits Madagascar: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Six dead after Cyclone Batsirai hits Madagascar: official

Mahanoro, Madagascar, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :At least six people have died and nearly 48,000 displaced in Madagascar after Cyclone Batsirai struck the Indian ocean island overnight, the disaster management agency said Sunday.

The director of risk management in the national disaster agency Paolo Emilio Raholinarivo, listed the numbers of dead and their location in a text message to AFP, but gave no further details.

An official updated list of numbers of people impacted by the storm which brought heavy rains and winds, showed a total of 47,888 people had been displaced.

