Six Dead After Siege In Rural Australia

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Six dead after siege in rural Australia

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Six people have died, including two police officers in their twenties, during a shootout in the Australian state of Queensland, police said Tuesday.

Just after lunchtime on Monday, police on a missing persons investigation were called to a tree-lined property containing a zinc-roofed bungalow in the small town of Wieambilla.

"As soon as they entered the property, they were inundated with gunfire and they never had a chance," said Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers.

"Two police officers were executed in cold blood," he said.

The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Rachel McCrow and 29-year-old Matthew Arnold.

Both were constables, just starting their police careers.

"Those officers paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our community safe," said Queensland Police Commander Katarina Carroll, holding back tears as she briefed the public on the "extraordinarily distressing" events.

A bystander was also shot and "declared deceased at the location", according to police.

Following the initial shooting, a specialist team with police air support was rushed to the scene.

By just after 10:30 pm local time, two male and one female suspects were dead.

