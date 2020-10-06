Six dead as storm causes floods, landslides in Mexico

Mexico City, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :At least six people died and thousands were forced from their homes as a tropical storm triggered floods and landslides in southeastern Mexico over the weekend, the authorities said.

The victims included two women and two children whose home was buried in a mountainous area in the state of Chiapas, the civil defense said in a statement.

Two other people died in Tabasco state, where Tropical Storm Gamma caused severe flooding.

Around 3,600 people were evacuated from their homes, according to the civil defense, which said that in total almost 600,000 people were affected, mostly by flooding.

The authorities opened 131 emergency shelters for people forced from their homes, it said.