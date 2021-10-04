UrduPoint.com

Six Dead As Thai Military Battles Rebels In Restive South

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Six dead as Thai military battles rebels in restive south

Narathiwat, Thailand, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Six days of gun battles between soldiers and militants in Thailand's restive south have left six people dead, the military said Monday, as troops hunt insurgents hiding in a swampy forest.

Thailand's three southernmost provinces have been in the grip of a 17-year conflict that has killed more than 7,000 people, the majority civilians, as militants in the Muslim-majority region fight for more autonomy from the Thai state.

The pandemic had brought a lull to the clashes -- often characterised as tit-for-tat attacks -- but fighting has renewed in recent weeks.

Thailand's 4th Army Region, which oversees the southern provinces, said Monday that the military has been locked in gun battles with separatists in Narathiwat province since September 28.

