UrduPoint.com

Six Dead As Truck Hits Dutch Village Barbecue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Six dead as truck hits Dutch village barbecue

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Dutch police on Sunday said six people were killed and seven other people hurt after a truck ran off the top of a dike road and ploughed into revellers at a neighbourhood barbecue.

The accident happened around six pm (1600 GMT) on Saturday when the Spanish-registered lorry left the road in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland, 30 kilometres (18 miles) south of Rotterdam.

The victims were three women aged 28, 32 and 75, and three men aged 41, 50 and 62, all from the local area, police said. One of the injured was in a critical condition in hospital.

Police had first confirmed at least two dead after the vehicle drove into the crowded community barbecue, which Dutch news reports said was being hosted by an ice-skating club.

"We now have six people killed and seven injured, one seriously after yesterday's accident," police spokeswoman Mirjam Boers told AFP.

"We are still investigating what exactly happened," she said.

Photographs from the scene identified the truck as belonging to the El Mosca company, based in Spain.

Boers confirmed the 46-year-old driver from Spain had been arrested "and was not under the influence of alcohol," at the time of the accident.

"He was arrested for causing a fatal accident and serious bodily injury. His role in the incident is under investigation. For the time being, we are keeping all scenarios about the facts open," police said in a statement.

- 'Unimaginable sadness' - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima said they were "shocked" by the tragedy.

"We are shocked and moved by the terrible accident in Nieuw-Beijerland last night in which so many people were killed. An unimaginable sadness within this close-knit community," the king and queen said in an official message.

"The families affected are in our thoughts and we wish the injured strength on their way to the best possible recovery." Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also sent s condolences.

"Terrible news ... my thoughts are with the victims and relatives of this terrible drama. I wish them a lot of strength," Rutte said on Twitter.

Quoting witnesses, the Rijnmond regional broadcaster said the truck stopped for a moment at a T-junction on the narrow Zuidzijdsedijk dike, before taking off and ploughing into the revellers.

Three of the victims -- a mother, son and daughter-in-law who was eight months pregnant -- came from the same family, the broadcaster reported, quoting a local church announcement.

The incident has shaken the tight-knit community of the Nieuw-Beijerland region with police calling for more witnesses to help with the investigation.

"Due to the neighbourhood barbecue, many people were present during the incident," police said.

Photographs from the scene on Saturday night showed several chairs scattered in the wake of the lorry.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Prime Minister Police Twitter Company Driver Road Vehicle Rotterdam Same Spain Women Sunday Church Family All From Best Top Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

10 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

19 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

19 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

19 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.