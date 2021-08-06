UrduPoint.com

Six Dead In Alaska Sightseeing Plane Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:50 AM

Six dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash

Washington, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :All six people on board a sightseeing plane were killed Thursday when the craft crashed in southeast Alaska, the United States coast guard said.

Rescue services in the northernmost US state responded to an emergency beacon around 11:20 am (1920 GMT) eight miles (13 kilometers) northeast of Ketchikan, Alaska, the coast guard said in a statement.

"An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka located the wreckage at 2:37 pm and lowered two rescue swimmers who reported no survivors," it added.

A helicopter had reported sighting wreckage on a ridgeline, the coast guard said.

The de Havilland Beaver floatplane -- an aircraft that can be supported by floats on water -- was carrying five passengers and the pilot and had departed from the Misty Fjords National Monument park.

The passengers were tourists on the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam, the company said on Twitter.

"We can confirm that a floatplane carrying five guests from Nieuw Amsterdam was involved in an accident in Ketchikan, and there are no survivors," it wrote.

"It was an independent tour not sold by Holland America Line. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims." Multiple tour companies offer rides through the fjords around Ketchikan, which are surrounded by lush forests and nearly vertical rock faces.

Many of the tours include a water landing in a floatplane and the area has seen multiple crashes in recent years.

In May 2019, six people died after two floatplanes collided mid-air while carrying passengers from a cruise ship's sightseeing expedition.

In 2015, an Otter plane crashed into a granite rock face, killing all nine on board, near a lake in the Misty Fjords area.

And in 2007, five people were killed when a Beaver floatplane carrying tourists crashed in the same area.

sw/mtp

Related Topics

Accident Water Twitter Company Died Tours Nieuw Amsterdam Same Ketchikan Sitka United States Netherlands May 2015 2019 Family All From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th August 2021

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2021

51 minutes ago
 UAE participates in first meeting of International ..

UAE participates in first meeting of International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Coo ..

10 hours ago
 Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

10 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

10 hours ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.