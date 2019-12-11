UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Dead In Hours-long New York-area Shootout

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 09:30 AM

Six dead in hours-long New York-area shootout

Jersey City, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Six people including a police officer and two suspects were killed during an hours-long shootout across a New York suburb not far from the Statue of Liberty, local officials said.

"Our officers were under fire for hours," Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly told reporters after the latest high-profile US shooting.

In addition to the officer and the suspects, three civilians were killed in the incident that began around midday at a cemetery and ended in a store, Kelly said.

Bomb squad officers were examining a stolen U-Haul vehicle "that may contain an incendiary device," he added.

No clear reason for the shooting has been given.

Five of the dead were found inside a store, said Kelly.

"We believe that two of them are bad guys," while the other three are civilians, he said, describing the crime scene as "very extensive, three locations at least." Two other officers were wounded, Kelly told reporters.

"I heard fighting outside, then 'Boom! Boom! Boom!'" the New York Daily news quoted a food store worker two blocks from the shooting as saying.

"I saw people running outside -- men, women, children in the street. These people were scared." Kelly said the suspects' "movement was rapid and continuous for four hours" during the drama which saw the deployment of hundreds of police from New Jersey and New York, including tactical officers armed with rifles and wearing olive-green fatigues and helmets.

NBC television reported that hundreds of rounds were fired.

Media reports said the shooting began when an officer investigating a homicide approached the suspects in the cemetery.

Identified by media as Detective Joseph Seals, he was the first victim.

Asked to confirm whether the officer was indeed probing a murder, Kelly said it is "being looked into."The suspects then took refuge in a grocery store where firing continued and the five bodies were later found.

US residents have become accustomed to shootings -- everywhere from churches to schools and cinemas -- and firearms were linked to nearly 40,000 deaths of various kinds in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Murder Fire Police Vehicle New York May Women 2017 Media TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

9 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

9 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

9 hours ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.