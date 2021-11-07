UrduPoint.com

Six Dead In Mine Blast In Kazakhstan

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 01:00 PM

Six dead in mine blast in Kazakhstan

Almaty, Kazakhstan, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Six workers died and two more were in "critical condition" Sunday after a methane explosion at an ArcelorMittal mine in Kazakhstan, the company and the emergencies ministry said.

A sudden blast took place Sunday morning at the Abaiskaya coal mine operated by ArcelorMittal Temirtau, a Kazakh unit of the steel giant in the Central Asian country's industrial Karaganda region.

Sixty four workers were in the mine at the time of the accident, and 56 were able to get out.

"Six people died (and) two were injured," the emergencies ministry said in a statement.

ArcelorMittal said the accident had taken place due to an "outburst" of gas and coal.

The company said the two injured workers were in "critical condition."A government commission headed by Emergencies Minister Yury Ilyin was dispatched to the scene.

Mining accidents are fairly common in former Soviet countries due to lax safety practices and outdated infrastructure.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Company Died Temirtau Kazakhstan Gas Sunday Government Asia

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US an ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US and Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 President issues Federal Decrees on National Emerg ..

President issues Federal Decrees on National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Mana ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Cycling is a big part of Abu Dhabi&#039 ..

UAE Press: Cycling is a big part of Abu Dhabi&#039;s future

3 hours ago
 Brazil registers 328 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Brazil registers 328 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th November 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.