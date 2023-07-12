Open Menu

Six Dead In Nepal Tourist Helicopter Crash

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 12:01 PM

Six dead in Nepal tourist helicopter crash

Kathmandu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :All six people aboard a tourist helicopter in Nepal were killed when it crashed soon after take-off in the Everest region, aviation authorities said.

The Manang Air flight was heading for the capital Kathmandu from near Lukla, the gateway for climbing expeditions to the world's highest peak, with five members of the same Mexican family and a Nepali pilot onboard.

The chopper lost contact eight minutes after taking off on Tuesday morning, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said in a statement.

"The six bodies have been recovered and brought to Kathmandu," Pratap Babu Tiwari, general manager at the Tribhuvan International Airport, told AFP.

Two helicopters were deployed for search and rescue but could not land at the crash site because of the weather.

"The teams on the ground brought the bodies to the helicopters, which were able to land close by," Tiwari said.

Lhakpa Sherpa, a local resident who joined search and rescue efforts, said the scene was "very scary".

"It looks like the helicopter first collided with a tree and then slammed on the floor. It has caused a small hole in the ground," he said.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "expressed grief" over the incident, his office said on Twitter.

The passengers were a mother, father and three children on holiday in the Himalayas, Mexico's embassy in New Delhi said, expressing its "heartfelt condolences" to their relatives.

"It was a family of five people who were tourists," Ambassador Federico Salas told a Mexican television channel.

- Poor air safety - Nepal has a booming private helicopter industry, flying tourists and goods to remote corners of the Himalayan nation where road access is limited or non-existent.

But the country is notorious for its poor air safety, and Tuesday's incident is the latest in a string of aviation accidents.

One person was killed and four were injured in May when a helicopter crashed in eastern Nepal after dropping off goods for a hydroelectricity project.

Multiple helicopter accidents claimed more than a dozen lives during rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of Nepal's devastating 2015 earthquake.

Plane crashes are also common in the Himalayan republic, home to remote and tricky runways flanked by snow-capped peaks that pose a challenge even for accomplished pilots.

The weather can change quickly in the mountains, creating treacherous flying conditions, and Nepal's woeful safety record has been exacerbated by insufficient training and maintenance.

All 72 people aboard a flight to the tourist city of Pokhara were killed in January when the plane plummeted into a steep gorge, smashed into pieces and burst into flames.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Earthquake World Poor Twitter Road New Delhi Pokhara Kathmandu Same Mexico Nepal SITE January May 2015 Family TV All From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

17 minutes ago
 Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s B ..

Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s Breakwater Energy

17 minutes ago
 No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, Chin ..

No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, China, says Miller

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

12 hours ago
Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

12 hours ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

12 hours ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

12 hours ago
 With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power ..

With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands full ..

12 hours ago
 Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh ..

Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

12 hours ago
 Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster ..

Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster Bombs Drag US Close to WW3

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous