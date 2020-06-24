Six die as small plane crashes in Mexico

Chihuahua, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Six people were killed when a small plane crashed in a mountainous area of northern Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.

Emergency workers recovered the bodies of the pilot and five passengers in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, the local state prosecutors office said.

Officials from the State Investigation Agency "located in the Balleza region a Cessna-type plane that had crashed, with the pilot and five lifeless passengers," the Chihuahua prosecutors office said in a statement.

The plane took off on Monday from the city of Camargo and was reported missing after it failed to arrive at Guasave in Sinaloa, around 800 kilometers (500 miles) away.

"This morning reconnaissance flights were made and they managed to make out the crashed light plane at the Magdalena ranch in the municipality of Balleza," the statement said, without giving details.