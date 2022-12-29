Six die in Philippine capital residential fire

MANILA, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Philippine authorities said a fire razed a residential area in the capital Manila on Thursday morning, killing at least six people.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire broke out before 3 a.m.

local time in the Quiapo district and was declared under control more than an hour later.

The bureau said the six people who died in the fire were "charred and beyond recognition."Their bodies were found on the ground floor of the burnt four-story concrete and wood house. The six victims were family members, the bureau added.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.