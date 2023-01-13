UrduPoint.com

Six Die In Storms That Ravaged US State Of Alabama, Says Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Six die in storms that ravaged US state of Alabama, says governor

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :At least six people were killed in the US state of Alabama as tornadoes swept through the southeast of the country, Governor Kay Ivey said on Thursday.

"I am sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms that ravaged across our state," the governor said in a tweet.

"My prayers are with their loved ones and communities.

We are far too familiar with devastating weather, but our people are resilient. We will get through it and be stronger for it," she wrote.

The governor declared a state of emergency for several counties hit hardest by the storms.

Extensive damage was reported, with heavy rain and strong winds damaging homes and leaving tens of thousands of people without power in Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama.

Related Topics

Weather Governor Georgia Sad

Recent Stories

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

45 minutes ago
 PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investor ..

PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors today

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

12 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.