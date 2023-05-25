UrduPoint.com

Six Drones Downed In Crimea, No Victims: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Six drones downed in Crimea, no victims: governor

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Six drones were downed or blocked overnight in Russian-annexed Crimea, the region's Moscow-appointed governor said on Thursday.

"During the past night, six drones were shot down or blocked ... in different parts of Crimea," Sergei Aksyonov wrote on Telegram, adding "there were no victims or injured".

The incident comes after Moscow deployed jets and artillery against an armed group that crossed from Ukraine in the most serious attack on its soil since Moscow's offensive began in February 2022.

On Wednesday, the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the territory was targeted overnight by numerous drones.

Regional authorities said 13 people had been injured as the area came under sustained artillery and mortar fire.

Moscow subsequently said its forces had killed "more than 70 Ukrainian terrorists" but AFP was unable to independently verify the claims.

Ukraine has denied responsibility.

The alleged perpetrators of the incursion hailed the "success" of the operation, telling Ukrainian media on Wednesday that they had highlighted the weakness of Russia's defences.

"I want to prove to them that we can fight against tyrants and that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's power is not unlimited," said Denis Kapustin of the Russian Volunteer Corps, which claimed the sortie.

Kapustin, nicknamed "White Rex", is well known in far-right circles in Russia.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Belgorod Vladimir Putin February Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

12 hours ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

12 hours ago
 Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home ..

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

12 hours ago
 549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa ..

549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.