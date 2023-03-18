UrduPoint.com

Six High-rise Buildings Damaged In Russian Strike On Kramatorsk

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 07:10 PM

UKARINE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :At least one person was killed and three others were injured in a Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, the Ukrainian president said on Friday.

"Kramatorsk. A Russian missile hit the city center. Six high-rise buildings were damaged. At least three people were injured. One person died.

My condolences to the family," Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Rescue operations are ongoing following the strike, he added.

Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year.

Now in its second year, the war between the two neighboring countries has so far killed more than 8,000 civilians, with nearly 13,300 more wounded, according to the latest UN figures.

