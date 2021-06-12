Six injured as fire engulfs cargo ship in Philippines

(@FahadShabbir)

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Six crew members were injured and two others "unaccounted for" when a small cargo ship caught fire while refueling here at a wharf on Saturday morning, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

In a report, the PCG said the fire broke out around 9 a.m. local time on Saturday when the vessel MV Titan 8 was refueling near a bridge in Manila City.

The PCG report said four crew members and two others of a nearby ship MV Princess Christine were injured, adding that "two persons from the cargo vessel (MV Titan 8) are still unaccounted for."A crew member told investigators that he heard an explosion while inside the bathroom, prompting him and the other crew members to jump into the river.

The PCG said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.