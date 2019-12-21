UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Injured As Giant Cruise Ships Collide Off Mexico

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:40 AM

Six injured as giant cruise ships collide off Mexico

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Six people were injured Friday when two enormous cruise ships operated by US-based Carnival collided off Mexico's Caribbean coast, the company said.

"Oh my God!" a man can be heard saying in a dramatic video of the Carnival Glory crashing into the Carnival Legend as it docked at the popular island resort of Cozumel.

"Someone could have died!" he said.

Videos posted online show the 290-meter (952-foot) Glory slowly arcing through the azure water off Cozumel toward the 294-meter (963-foot) Legend, then making impact with a loud boom.

The Legend's massive bow then scraped along the back of the Glory, leaving the tip of the other ship's stern a mangled jumble of wreckage.

"Carnival Glory was in the process of docking when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already docked," the company said in a statement.

"Six guests with minor injuries have presented themselves to the Carnival Glory medical center for evaluation." Carnival said it was still assessing the damage, but insisted there was no impact on the seaworthiness of either ship or their itineraries.

"We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel," it said.

According to Carnival, the Glory weighs 110,000 tons and has capacity for 2,980 guests and 1,150 crew. The Legend weighs 88,500 tons and has capacity for 2,124 guests and 930 crew.

Related Topics

Injured Water Company Man Cozumel Mexico From

Recent Stories

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

9 hours ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

9 hours ago

France braces for holiday travel chaos amid pensio ..

9 hours ago

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

9 hours ago

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.