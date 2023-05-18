UrduPoint.com

Six Injured In Adhesive Factory Explosion In S. Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Six injured in adhesive factory explosion in S. Korea

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Six people were injured after an explosion took place at an adhesive factory in South Korea, Yonhap news agency said Thursday citing the firefighting authorities.

A fire broke out at about 9:59 a.m. local time (0059 GMT) from an acrylic adhesive manufacturing plant in Cheonan, some 85 km south of the capital Seoul.

The fire, believed to have been caused by an unidentified explosion, gutted two buildings before being extinguished about one and a half hours later.

Five people were seriously injured, and one suffered a minor injury. Among the six, two were in critical condition with burns all over their bodies.

No leakage of toxic chemicals was reported. The police and the fire authorities were investigating the exact cause of the incident.

