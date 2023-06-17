Six international languages used to measure the satisfaction of Pilgrims at the Grand Mosque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The General Administration of Statistics at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has intensified its work that gauges the satisfaction of visitors and pilgrims at the Grand Mosque by providing field services through 75 QR codes offered in six international languages distributed over five main stations, according to the journey of the pilgrims, it was reported on Saturday.

Director of the General Administration of Statistics Issa bin Safran Al-Hudhali said that the authority measures, besides the level of services, the beneficiaries' perception of services, as expressed on social networking sites.

Highlighting the efforts exerted by his administration, Al-Hudhali said that the administration analyzes data and numbers collected from several sources, including statistical surveys, departmental statistics and service indicators, and converts them into information for future use.

He pointed out that the administration's staff is distributed throughout the holy mosque to assess the pilgrims' and visitors' satisfaction with the services provided through questionnaires and panels with QR codes distributed in the corners of the Kaaba to make it easier for pilgrims to express their views.

Random samples are also taken on all circumambulation (Tawaf) floors to serve the statistical survey process; the aim is also to measure the duration of Tawaf, as well as venues of arrival, and statistical reports are drafted to highlight the services and efforts made at the Grand Mosque.