Six Killed, 30 Injured In Cross Border Bus Accident In Western Uganda

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 06:40 PM

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :At least six people were killed and 30 others injured on Friday after two cross-border buses had a head-on collision in Uganda's western district of Rukiga, police said.

The accident happened after a Rwandan bus and a Kenyan bus had a head-on collision near Satellite Hotel, along the Rukiga-Ntungamo-Mbarara Highway, Elly Mate, Kigezi regional police spokesperson said in a statement.

The accident involving Rwandan Volcano and Kenyan Oxygen buses that claimed also the lives of both drivers, happened at around 4:00 a.

m., local time.

"Preliminary cause of the accident was attributed to too much fog and they (drivers) couldn't easily see what was ahead of them hence the collision," said Mate.

The police spokesperson said the victims were evacuated to Lotom Health Center in Muhanga Town Council, Rukiga district.

Uganda registers some 20,000 road accidents nationwide each year, causing more than 2,000 deaths, according to police data.

