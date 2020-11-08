UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Killed After Soldiers, Rebels Clash In Indian Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 09:31 PM

Six killed after soldiers, rebels clash in Indian Kashmir

Srinagar, India, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Three Indian soldiers and three suspected rebels were killed in fighting near the de facto Kashmir border with Pakistan, the army said Sunday, in the deadliest clash to hit the contested region in months.

The fighting began early Sunday after soldiers detected "suspicious" movements in the northern forested Machil area near a military fence that marks the de facto border known as the Line of Control (LoC), Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

One Indian border guard and one suspected militant were killed in an initial exchange of gunfire, before more troops were "rushed to the area", he said in a statement.

Two more soldiers and two more suspected rebels were later killed while two other injured troops were taken to hospital, Kalia added.

The clash was the deadliest since April when nine suspected militants and three soldiers were killed in two separate incidents in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since independence in 1947 and there have been regular exchanges of gunfire and mortars across the LoC.

The flare-ups have increased since August last year when India's Hindu-nationalist government revoked the restive region's semi-autonomous status.

Tensions have remained high since then and there has also been growing anger over a measure allowing outsiders to buy land in the disputed territory.

Many Kashmiris have accused the government of seeking to water down the local population in India's only Muslim-majority territory.

Last week, Islamabad said it would grant provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan -- a mountainous territory bordering China and Afghanistan in Pakistan-administered Kashmir that India also claims -- a move that angered New Delhi.

The nuclear rivals have fought two wars over Kashmir. Rebels groups have also waged an insurgency against Indian soldiers for more than three decades over their demands for independence or a merger of the entire territory with Pakistan.

The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people -- mostly civilians.

New Delhi accuses Pakistan of arming and training rebel groups to launch attacks on Indian forces, a charge Islamabad denies.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Delhi Afghanistan Islamabad Militants Army Exchange Water China Nuclear New Delhi Buy Independence April August Border Sunday Government

Recent Stories

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

19 minutes ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

34 minutes ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

48 minutes ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

48 minutes ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

49 minutes ago

ADIPEC 2020 Virtual opens tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.