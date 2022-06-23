Six killed as Vietnam-era helicopter crashes in US

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :A Vietnam-war era helicopter that has appeared in movies including "Die Hard" crashed in the US state of West Virginia, killing all six people on board, authorities and local media said.

Officials in Logan County, where the Bell UH-1B helicopter went down, said that the Route 17 highway had been closed due to the crash, while the National Transportation Safety Board tweeted it was sending investigators to the site.

The helicopter crashed "around 5 p.m. local time Wednesday.

Six people were on board," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in an email to AFP on Thursday.

"The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate."Ray Bryant, chief of operations for the Logan Emergency Ambulance Authority, told AFP that all six were killed.

The helicopter, which was based at a nearby airport and used for tourist flights, was in flames when rescuers arrived, Bryant told local television station WSAZ, adding that the cause of the accident was not known.