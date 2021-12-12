Six killed in Amazon warehouse collapse after US tornadoes: fire chief

Edwardsville, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :At least six people were killed when a tornado hit an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, firefighters said Saturday, bringing the death toll from storms that devasted parts of the United States overnight to more than 80.

"We identified 45 personnel who made it out of the building safely, one who had to be airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment, and six fatalities," Edwardsville, Illinois fire chief James Whiteford told a press conference.