Six Killed In Attack At Kindergarten In Southern China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Six killed in attack at kindergarten in southern China

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Six people were killed and one wounded in an attack at a kindergarten in south China's Guangdong province on Monday, a spokeswoman for the city government said.

"The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students," she said.

She did not offer details about the identities and ages of the victims nor on the weapon used in the attack, which took place in the city of Lianjiang.

"One suspect has been arrested," she added, adding that a police investigation was underway.

The incident happened around 7:40 am (2340 GMT on Sunday), the state-backed China news Network reported.

China strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, and there has been a spate of stabbings in recent years.

Fatal attacks specifically targeting schools have occurred nationwide, prompting authorities to step up security around schools.

