Six killed in helicopter crash in Siberia

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :A helicopter crash Thursday in the southern Siberian region of Altai killed at least six people, the local branch of the Russian emergency situations ministry said.

The ministry said that a "private Mi-8 helicopter hit electrical wires" while landing in the village of Tyungur and caught fire.

It added that according to preliminary information, "13 people were on board, six of them died".

Russian news agencies reported that seven others were injured.

Images released by the ministry showed firefighters working on the charred wreckage.

The ministry later said that the fire had been extinguished.