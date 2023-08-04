Open Menu

Six Killed In Landslide In Western Georgia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Tbilisi, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :At least six people have been killed by a landslide in the western Georgian region of Racha, the interior ministry told AFP on Friday.

"So far, six bodies have been found during the search and rescue operation," the ministry said in a post on social media.

It said in an earlier post that rescue efforts were underway and that 140 people had been evacuated. Two helicopters and rescue dogs were involved in the search efforts.

The landslide took place in Shovi, a small resort area in Georgia's mountainous northwest.

Images showed rescue workers picking through debris that was partially buried by the moved earth.

Teams worked with their hands and with excavators to shift the soil.

