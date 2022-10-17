UrduPoint.com

Six Killed In Russian Attacks In Kyiv And Sumy: Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Six killed in Russian attacks in Kyiv and Sumy: Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :At least six people were killed by Russian attacks on the capital and the eastern region of Sumy, Ukraine officials said Monday, after dozens of drones were launched at Kyiv.

"As of now, the number of people killed as a result of a kamikaze drone attack on a residential building has increased to three. Nineteen people have been rescued. (Rescue) work is ongoing," the deputy head of the presidency, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on social media.

In the eastern region of Sumy the regional governor meanwhile said three people had been killed and several more were injured.

"At 5:20 (0220 GMT) in the morning, three Russian rockets hit a facility of civil infrastructure. At least three people died. Nine are injured. There are still people under the rubble," Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on social media.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal earlier said Russian strikes had hit energy facilities in Sumy and the central central Dnipropetrovsk region, where, according to the presidency, attacks had left some people killed and injured.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Governor Ukraine Russia Social Media Died Sumy Dnipropetrovsk

Recent Stories

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

7 minutes ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

17 minutes ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

1 hour ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding c ..

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.