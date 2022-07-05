UrduPoint.com

Six Killed In Shooting During US July 4 Parade

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Six killed in shooting during US July 4 parade

Highland Park, United States, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :A shooter opened fire during a parade to mark US Independence Day in the state of Illinois, killing at least six people, officials said.

"At this time, two dozen people have been transported to Highland Park hospital. Six are confirmed deceased," Commander Chris O'Neil of the city's police told journalists.

The suspected shooter, who is still at large, has been described as a white male aged 18-20 with longer black hair, O'Neil said.

"All individuals are still urged to shelter in place at this time," he added.

Nancy Rotering -- the mayor of Highland Park, which is located near Chicago -- gave the same toll and condemned the holiday violence.

"On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us," she said.

Both officials said the shooting began at around 10:14 am (1514 GMT).

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the state police and the local sheriff's office, are assisting with the response.

Highland Park announced that all July 4 festivities had been canceled as a result of the violence, as did nearby Evanston.

"While there is no known threat to Evanston residents, the shooter is still at large; therefore, cancelations are taking place in an abundance of caution," the city said.

- 'Enough is enough' - US Representative Brad Schneider, who was at the parade, said on Twitter that "a shooter struck in Highland Park during the Independence Day parade." "Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community," he wrote, adding: "Enough is enough!"The shooting is part of a wave of gun violence plaguing the United States, where approximately 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

The debate over gun control -- a deeply divisive issue in the country -- was reignited by two massacres in May that saw 10 Black supermarket shoppers gunned down in upstate New York and 21 people, mostly young children, slain at an elementary school in Texas.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Fire Police Twitter Young Male Same Independence Evanston Chicago New York United States May July FBI Family All

Recent Stories

Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity prote ..

Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity protests

2 hours ago
 US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressu ..

US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressures, declining public confiden ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majo ..

PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majority: Kaira

2 hours ago
 APTMA advised to maintain strong liaison with US c ..

APTMA advised to maintain strong liaison with US counterparts

2 hours ago
 Root and Bairstow run riot against India

Root and Bairstow run riot against India

2 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to poor masses: Musadik

Govt providing relief to poor masses: Musadik

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.