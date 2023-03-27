UrduPoint.com

Six Killed In Suicide Blast In Afghan Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Six killed in suicide blast in Afghan capital

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :A suicide attack on Monday near Afghanistan's foreign ministry killed six civilians and wounded several others, the interior ministry said.

Security has dramatically improved since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021, ousting the US-backed government and ending their two decade insurgency, but the Islamic State group has proved an increasing threat.

The attacker was identified by Afghan forces who shot at him in front of a business centre near the foreign ministry, interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor tweeted.

"With his killing, the explosives carried by the attacker also exploded which killed six civilians and wounded a number of others," he said.

Italian NGO Emergency, which operates a hospital in the capital, confirmed it had received two dead and 12 wounded, including a child.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Monday's blast was the second attack near the foreign ministry in Kabul in less than three months.

On January 11, a suicide bomber blew himself up near the foreign ministry, killing 10 and wounding 53 people, according to the United Nations.

The Taliban authorities, who have often tried to play down attacks challenging their rule, had said that five people were killed in that attack, claimed by IS.

The group has increasingly become a major challenge, killing and wounding hundreds of people in several attacks, some targeting foreigners or foreign interests in a bid to undermine the Taliban government.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul Suicide Attack Interior Ministry United Nations Business Suicide January August Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP attends first Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sh ..

Fujairah CP attends first Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi majlis

20 minutes ago
 ‘SC cannot be left at the powers of one man,’ ..

‘SC cannot be left at the powers of one man,’ top  two judges writes in dis ..

21 minutes ago
 Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regi ..

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regional industry plans multi-bill ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al Gergawi as Vice President

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Cham ..

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Championship kicks off

2 hours ago
 Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in ..

Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in train fares

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.