UrduPoint.com

Six Killed In Suspected Kenya Militant Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Six killed in suspected Kenya militant attack

Nairobi, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Six people have been killed and homes torched in an attack Monday by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Kenya's coastal Lamu region that borders Somalia, a local government official said.

"I confirm that we had an attack suspected to be by Al-Shabaab at a place known as Widhu, and we have lost six people. One was shot dead and we also have others who were burnt," said Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia.

"Our security forces are pursuing them, and we urge support from locals to help us because when we work together we succeed.

"Al-Shabaab fighters have staged several large-scale attacks inside Kenya in retaliation for Nairobi sending troops into Somalia in 2011 as part of an African Union force to degrade the militants.

The Al-Qaeda-linked group is seeking to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu, and controls swathes of southern Somalia from where it regularly launches attacks in the capital and elsewhere.

Related Topics

Somalia Dead Attack Militants Lamu Nairobi Mogadishu Kenya From Government

Recent Stories

Hafeez announces retirement from international cri ..

Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket

7 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Consul General of E ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Consul General of Egypt in Jeddah

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tabuk Visits Oman During Overse ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Tabuk Visits Oman During Overseas Deployment

13 minutes ago
 Govt to proceed against Shehbaz Sharif over fake a ..

Govt to proceed against Shehbaz Sharif over fake affidavit about return of Nawaz ..

51 minutes ago
 Lionel Mess, three other PSG players test positive ..

Lionel Mess, three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago
 Muhammad Hafeez decides to take retirement from in ..

Muhammad Hafeez decides to take retirement from international cricket

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.