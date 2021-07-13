UrduPoint.com
Six Killed, Three Injured In Philippine Highway Collision

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Six killed, three injured in Philippine highway collision

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Six people died and three were injured in a highway collision between a van and a truck in Quezon province, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the accident happened along a highway in Tagkawayan town, approximately 278 km southeast of Manila, around 12:50 p.m.

local time on Monday when a southbound van carrying nine passengers collided with a northbound truck.

Three died on the spot, including the van driver, while three others died in a hospital, police said in a report.

Police said three other van passengers sustained "serious physical injuries." The truck driver and his three passengers were not injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

