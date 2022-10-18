Six men go on trial over Vienna shooting

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Six men accused of helping a gunman who carried out Austria's first deadly militants attack go on trial in a Vienna court on Tuesday.

On November 2, 2020, convicted Islamic State sympathiser Kujtim Fejzulai went on a shooting rampage in downtown Vienna, killing four and wounding 23 others before police shot him dead.

In the wake of the EU member's deadliest shooting in decades, the Austrian government and in particular its intelligence service were accused of failing to monitor the movement in the country.

According to the Federal prosecutors' charge sheet seen by AFP, the six defendants -- all men aged between 21 and 32 years old -- were not directly involved in the deadly attack, but are suspected of actively helping Fejzulai prepare for the shooting.

The six men -- four Austrians, a Chechen and a Kosovar -- are accused of "enabling ... or otherwise promoting" the execution of the crimes "due to their shared affiliation with the terrorist organisation IS Islamic State," the confidential court document said.

The accused face charges ranging from participating in terrorist crimes in connection with murder to involvement or membership in a terrorist group.

All except one have been held in custody on remand in the lead-up to the trial.