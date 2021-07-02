UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Million EU Citizens Apply To Stay In UK After Brexit

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Six million EU citizens apply to stay in UK after Brexit

London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :More than six million EU citizens have applied to stay in the UK after Brexit, the government said Friday, nearly twice the number thought be living in Britain before it left the bloc.

There was a late flurry of applications ahead of a June 30 deadline for the settlement scheme, designed to allow EU citizens residing in the UK to retain the same rights as they enjoyed before Brexit.

But since the end of the Brexit transition period on January 1, EU citizens wishing to settle or stay have faced tougher tests to secure residency and employment.

The final figure of 6.02 million applications, with 5.1 million grants of status, is far higher than the 3.7 million EU nationals originally estimated to be in the country when the scheme launched in March 2019.

More than 400,000 applications were made in the final month before the scheme ended, the Home Office said, adding that those who had missed the deadline on "reasonable grounds" could still make a late application.

"When we left the EU we promised to protect the rights of EU citizens who have made their life in the UK, and developed the hugely successful EU Settlement Scheme to ensure they could call the UK home in the years to come," Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

The government has touted the settlement scheme as the successful delivery of promises made to EU nationals in the UK after Britain's withdrawal from the bloc in December and the end of free movement.

However immigration rights campaigners have complained that the most vulnerable -- including children placed in care, young adults previously in care, the homeless and the elderly -- have been allowed to slip through the scheme's net.

Minister for Future Borders and Immigration Kevin Foster said the government had built "safeguards" into the scheme "to protect those who have not yet applied, but who may still be eligible" and "everybody will be able to get the status they deserve".

The Home Office said the approximately 570,000 applicants still awaiting approval will have their status protected while a decision is made.

Related Topics

Young Same United Kingdom Brexit January March May June December 2019 From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

2 hours ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

2 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.