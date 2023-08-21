Open Menu

Six Missing After Heavy Rain In China's Sichuan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

CHENGDU, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :A search for six people is underway in a village in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, southwest China, after a heavy downpour in the early hours of Monday, local authorities said.

At about 5 a.m.

on Monday, a brief bout of heavy rain triggered a natural disaster at a highway construction site along a river in Dengchang Village, Jinyang County. There were 85 people on site, according to the local government's preliminary investigation.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, while 79 people had been rescued, the search continues.

In response to the incident, Jinyang County has organized a response team comprising more than 500 people responsible for search and rescue efforts and heightened on-site risk investigation and monitoring.

