Six New Cases Of Omicron Detected At New Zealand Border

WELLINGTON, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) APP):New Zealand reported six new cases of Omicron among recent returnees in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

A statement issued by the country's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that the total number of international arrivals to New Zealand with the Omicron variant has risen to 28 since Dec. 1.

Since then, a total of 45 COVID-19 cases have been detected at the New Zealand border, it added.

On the day, the Ministry of Health reported 56 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,375.

Among the new infections, 33 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland.

A total of 51 cases are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 13,219 currently, according to the ministry.

New Zealand officially declared last week to have reached 90 percent fully vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country.

A suite of precautionary measures were announced on Tuesday in light of emerging experience overseas with Omicron. This included shortening the period between the second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine from six months to four months.

Parents and caregivers will be able to book vaccinations for the five to 11 year age group from Jan. 17.

